An Obion County man was arrested after being clocked on radar driving over 100 miles per hour.

Fulton County Sheriff’s reports said deputies received a call Saturday night of a reckless driver on the Purchase Parkway, who was traveling northbound with excessive speed.

Deputies responded and spotted the vehicle, with radar indicating a speed of 107 miles per hour.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of the 2007 Duramax Diesel truck, with 28 year old Micheal Shannon McKee, of Hornbeak, behind the wheel.

Reports said McKee told officers that he was trying out a new part that had been installed on the truck in Mayfield.

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding 107 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone.