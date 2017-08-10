A Troy woman was arrested after filing a false report that involved Union City Police and Obion County Sheriff’s Investigators.

Reports said 30 year old Tracey Butler, of Wolverine Road, first told Union City police about an individual possibly involved with rape of a juvenile.

A sheriff’s department investigator was then brought in due to the allegation by Ms. Butler.

The report said four days after the initial allegation, Ms. Butler informed police that she fabricated the entire story.

She was taken into custody and charged with filing a false report.