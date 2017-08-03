An argument between two Union City women led to aggravated assault charges being issued.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 1340 Hillsboro Street, where a verbal argument between 64 year old Linda Kay Bryant and 45 year old Sandra Grooms escalated into the use of a knife.

At the scene, officers learned the incident occurred due to Ms. Grooms allegedly owing Ms. Bryant money for pills.

During the argument, the report said Ms. Bryant took a knife and ran it across the arm of Ms. Grooms causing minor scratches.

Following the investigation, Ms. Bryant was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.