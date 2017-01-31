A Carlsile County man was arrested after attempting to murder his ex-wife.

A Graves County Sheriff’s Department report said 48 year old Brady Ray, of Arlington, was taken into custody in Nashville.

Deputies were called to the home of Ray’s ex-wife’s in Graves County around 4:00 Tuesday morning.

Reports said Ray broke into the house and assaulted his ex-wife with a blunt object, in an attempt to commit murder.

She and a child were able to escape out a bedroom window and run to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Deputies say Ray chased the two down, but left the area when the neighbor arrived for help.

The ex-wife was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.