Kentucky State Police at Post 1 determined Wednesday morning that an explosive device was not inside the Graves County Courthouse.

Troopers were called to the scene around 3:00 in the morning to investigate a bomb threat call from a crisis hotline worker.

The Courthouse area was immediately secured, with nearby roadways shut down during a search.

Following an inspection by special resources, the “all clear” was given for business to begin at the regular time today.

An investigation by Post 1 did lead to the arrest of 55 year old Robin Farley, of Mayfied, around 5:00 Wednesday morning.

Farley was charged with first degree terroristic threatening, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.