Kentucky State Police say they have made an arrest involving an escaped inmate in Marshall County.

Post 1 reports said 44 year old Tammy Lamb, of Murray, was taken into custody, after being identified as the person who was driving a vehicle that picked up 27 year old inmate Jeremy Meadows from a work detail.

Ms. Lamb has now been charged with second degree escape and lodged in the Marshall County Jail.

State Police continue to search for Meadows, who was incarcerated on multiple charges that included methamphetamine and persistent felony offender.

He is said to be dangerous and should not be approached.