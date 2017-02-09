An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week in Lexington.

TBI Special Agents joined agents with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Fire Department in investigating a residential structure fire Tuesday in Lexington.

When first responders entered the residence at 95 Johnson Road, they discovered the body of an adult male whose identity is pending autopsy results.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that led them to37 year old Buddy Ray Small as the individual responsible for the homicide and arson.

On Wednesday, TBI Special Agents arrested Small and charged him with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Arson and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

He was booked into the Henderson County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.