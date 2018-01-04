A 19 year old Union City woman has been arrested following a knifing incident on New Years Day at a fast food restaurant.

Union City police reports said officers were dispatched to Burger King, after an employee called to report a fight in the parking involving four women.

The employee told officers that all involved in the altercation had left the scene, but an employee uniform shirt, belonging to 31 year old Jessica Hamil of Martin, was found with a cut and blood stains.

Following an investigation, police reports said Ms. Hamil received a severe laceration from the altercation.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 19 year old Kendra Nicole Young, of 412 Nash Street, and charged her with aggravated assault with a knife.