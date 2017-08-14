A Martin man has been arrested and charged with theft from a home that burned on August 11th.

Martin police reports said officers and fire department personnel responded to 417 North McCombs Street in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, it was determined that some of Jerry Owens personal property was missing from the home.

Owens said a 9-milimeter pistol, a Troy Built pressure washer and metal ladder, all valued at approximately $650, were missing.

Following an investigation, police located the items at the residence of 46 year old Mark Milan.

Milan was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary and two counts of theft of property.

The police report said the case is still under investigation.