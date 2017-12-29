A Union City woman was arrested and charged with theft over $1,000.

Union City police reports said officers responded to a home on Bradford Pear Lane on Christmas Day, where 37 year old Aaron Jowers said items were take.

Reports said Jowers told officers that 45 year old Kristin Kizer, of Stonehedge Boulevard, arrived at his home, and during conversation asked to use the restroom.

After she left the residence, Jowers said he discovered $80 missing from a counter, along with a .357 Smith and Wesson pistol from a night stand, a backpack containing several items and a key fob and key to his Toyota truck.

On Wednesday, Ms. Kizer was taken into custody on charges of theft over $1,000.

She is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on January 11th.