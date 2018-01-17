One arrest has been made in the theft of items from storage buildings belonging to Union City Council member Randy Barnes.

Union City police arrested 33 year old Kenneth Lee Moore, of 630 East Jackson Street, on charges of burglary and theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

Reports said Barnes discovered several items missing from two storage buildings at his home on 516 East Jackson Street on Monday.

Items stolen includes Kobalt and Stihl power tools, an air compressor, power washer, propane heater and hand tools.

A traffic stop of Moore’s vehicle yielded the recovery of some of the stolen items, with a search warrant for his residence also yielding additional items.

Police reports say additional charges may be issued in the case.