An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Roane County man, who is charged with sending threatening letters to officials.

On January 11th, TBI Agents joined investigators in the 9th District, to investigate the origin of threatening letters that had been sent to an Assistant District Attorney and a Child Support Judge.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified 30 year old Brian Gann as the individual who sent the letters.

On February 20th, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gann with one count of harassment, one count of retaliation for past action or intimidation, and one count of aggravated stalking.

Gann was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on a $32,142 bond.