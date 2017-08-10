Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man wanted on attempted second degree murder charges in Union City.

Union City police officials confirmed that 34 year old George Wolfe Jr., of Palmersville, was being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Wolfe was being sought on the attempted murder charges in connection with an incident on Tuesday evening, when 44 year old Kimberly Ann Lambrix, of Martin, was allegedly thrown from a moving vehicle.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Norwood Drive.

Ms. Lambrix told officers that Wolfe opened the passenger side door and pushed her out of the moving car, after he became angry during a verbal argument over her purse.

Ms. Lambrix was airlifted to Region One Health in Memphis due to her injuries.