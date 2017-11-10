Kentucky State Police arrested a man following a robbery, motor vehicle theft, and multi-county pursuit on Thursday.

Post 1 reports said a McCracken County Deputy contacted State Police to report a car traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 24 in Marshall County.

While on the phone with State Police, the deputy reported the car had wrecked.

Investigations showed the car was being driven by 34 year old James Booker, of Paducah, who was an inmate that had walked away from the Keeton Correctional Institution in Paducah.

At the scene of the collision in Marshall County, Post 1 reports said Booker assaulted Deputy Roger Simon and stole the McCracken County police cruiser.A short time later, near the 75 mile marker of Interstate 69, the stolen police cruiser was involved in a single vehicle collision.

Booker was transported to the Caldwell County Hospital for medical evaluation, and later released on multiple charges that included first degree robbery, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment of a police officer and evading police.