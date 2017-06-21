Union City police have made an arrest and issued another warrant in connection with the burglary of a local car wash.

On June 4th, officers were called to the EZ Clean Car Wash on North First Street, where money was taken and equipment damaged.

Police reports said a bill changer, valued at $2,600, and a door valued at $160 were damaged, with $280 in cash taken during the burglary.

Police have now charged 29 year old Shannon Wayne Rushing, of Trimble, with multiple charges that includes theft of property, forcible entry burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

Officers have also issued arrest warrants for 26 year old Angela Blackburn, of Newbern.

She is charged with theft of property and forcible entry burglary, along with methamphetamine and marijuana charges.