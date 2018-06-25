Two women from South Fulton were arrested on methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop in Fulton.

Reports said officers made the stop on West State Line Road, of a vehicle operated by 45 year old Stacy Puckett.

The report said Ms. Puckett appeared highly intoxicated on an upper, and after being asked to exit the vehicle, a small amount of methamphetamine was located in her wallet.

A search of her cell phone also revealed multiple messages concerning drug trafficking and prostitution, according to the report.

Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 48 year old Angela Jane Bailey.

Both Ms. Bailey and Ms. Puckett were charged with second offense of possession of methamphetamine, with Puckett charged with failure to maintain insurance.

Reports said multiple syringes and and a glass methamphetamine pipe were discovered in the vehicle.