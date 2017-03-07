Two people were arrested in Graves County, after a juvenile was hospitalized for possible use of illegal drugs.

Kentucky State Police say Troopers responded to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center on Monday afternoon, to investigate the possible claim.

Following their investigation, a search warrant was issued for home in Graves County, with the arrests being made.

Post 1 reports said 43 year old Gregory Gibson and 29 year old Jennifer Gibson, both of Fancy Farm, were issued multiple felony charges that included unlawful transaction with a minor, selling a controlled substance to a minor and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Troopers are now seeking additional information from local residents about the case.