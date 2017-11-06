Martin Police and Fire Department officials believe arson is the cause of a blaze at the Tennessee Storage building complex located at 108 Strand Street early Sunday morning.

Martin Fire fighters extinguished the blaze that had already damaged several units within the facility.

The complex is owned by Marvin Alexander and 24 of the 26 units were damaged. Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers said at least 14 of the units sustained heavy damage and all the units were full.

There was no electricity to the storage buildings.

Police and fire officials say the fire began inside one of the storage units.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating and tips on this crime could result in up to a $5000 cash reward