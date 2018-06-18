In an effort to combat the invasive Asian carp species, a commercial harvest incentive program will be developed this fall.

Officials say the harvest of carp by commercial fishing is the most practical means to reduce carp abundance, and to control their movement upstream as a population.

The TWRA, and other state and federal fish and wildlife organizations, have deemed the species as a threat to waterways, including Reelfoot Lake and Kentucky Lake.

Along with competing with other fish for food, it’s been well-documented that Asian carp are a safety threat to humans, jumping out of the water and striking boaters or those on other recreational crafts or skiers.

The TWRA’s half-a-million dollar budget expansion from the Marine Fuel Tax Fund will provide two years of funding for the harvest incentive program.

The agency hopes program will encourage more carp to be harvested for a variety of expanding markets.