The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a public meeting next week to discuss concerns about Asian carp, that have become unwelcome inhabitants of the Tennessee River and Cumberland River systems.

The meeting will take place in Paris on Tuesday, and will be held at the Enoch Building located within the Henry County Fairgrounds.

Frank Fiss, the Chief of the TWRA Fisheries Division, said an update on Asian carp and the agency’s involvement in control strategies will be discussed, along with discussion about local sport fisheries in general.

Fiss said the issue facing the TWRA is four species of non-native Asian carp that have populated Tennessee waterways.

The meeting will also include Tim Broadbent, a long-time TWRA biologist and manager, who has spent much of his career surveying fish populations in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.