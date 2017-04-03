Union City police responded to a local bank, after a person at the drive-in window wrote the word “help” on a deposit slip.

Police reports said officers arrived at 100 West Washington Avenue, where the victim, 26 year old Casidy Connell of Union City, was in the car with her boyfriend, 25 year old Damonte Perez Long, also of Union City.

Police reports said Ms. Connell told officers that Long had become angry at her, because she would not give him $150 to purchase cocaine.

Ms. Connell said Long had grabbed her by the throat and tried to stab her with a wine bottle opener.

Police reports said marks were visible, and Long was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault.