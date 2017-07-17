A Union City man was arrested Sunday morning following a domestic argument that involved knives.

Police reports said 21 year old Tyler Jordan, of Lynn Street, was issued charges of aggravated assault with a knife and kidnapping.

The charges were placed after police reports said an intoxicated Jordan came to the apartment of the 30 year old female victim around 2:00 in the morning.

During a verbal argument, Jordan allegedly choked the victim and struck her in the face with his fist.

The report stated that Jordan also threatened her with two kitchen knives and held her against her will for two hours.

The victim was later treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital for her injuries.