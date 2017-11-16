A warrant was issued for a Union City woman Wednesday morning for aggravated assault, after striking her mother with a mirror.

Union City police reports said officers were dispatched just before 11:00 to Hillsboro Street Apartments, where 53 year old Brenda Fountain said her daughter became angry because she was woke up early.

Reports said 36 year old Tomeka Denise Fountain knocked over a table during a verbal argument.

Ms. Fountain said her daughter then grabbed a mirror from the wall and struck her in the forehead, which caused an injury.