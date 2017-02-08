A longtime Fulton County High School assistant football coach died suddenly on Wednesday morning.

Mike Hayden, who coached as a para-professional for 23 years, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

Hayden attended high school at Fulton County and played football for the Pilots, before starting as an assistant coach in the early 90’s.

After stepping down from the position, he had returned to the field the past two seasons to help coach David Gallagher.

Hayden was a retired employee of the Goodyear Tire plant in Union City, and turned 61 old on Wednesday.

Hornbeak Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.