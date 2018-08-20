The Associated Press has released its first Tennessee Football Prep Poll of the football season.

In Division I Class-1A, Greenback is ranked No. 1 with Huntingdon at No. 4 and Lake County at No. 5. The Dresden Lions are ranked ninth, with Greenfield receiving nine votes to be in 14th, just outside the Top 10.

In Division I Class-2A, last year’s state champion Golden Tornadoes of Union City are No. 1, with Peabody at No. 4, Waverly at No. 6, and Adamsville in ninth place. Riverside, TCA, and Gibson County also received points, but are just outside this week’s Top 10.

In Division I Class-3A, Alcoa is at No. 1, with Covington at No. 2, and Milan at No 8 this week. Camden and South Gibson County also received points, but are outside the Top 10.

In Division I Class-4A, Greeneville is at No. 1, with Haywood County in third place and Lexington at No. 8. Jackson South Side and Nolensville tied for ninth. Crockett County and Dyersburg were just outside this week’s Top 10.

In Division I Class-5A, Knoxville Fulton is No. 1 this week with Henry County in ninth place.

And in Division I Class-6A, Oakland is this week’s No. 1.

Elsewhere in Division II Class-A, Davidson Academy is No. 1 with JCS sitting outside the Top 10.

Division II Class-AA, has Lausanne Collegiate at No. 1.

And in Division II Class-AAA, Brentwood Academy is ranked No. 1.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.

