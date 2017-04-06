The University of Tennessee-Martin has identified the four finalists for the open position of Athletic Director.

The selected finalists includes Shannon Ealy, who most recently served at the University of Alabama-Birmingham as senior associate athletic director.

Tim Duncan, who is the director of athletics at Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia.

Kurt McGuffin, the current director of athletics for Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

And Steve Schofield, who is deputy director of athletics at the University of Northern Iowa.

Each finalist will participate in an open forum for campus staff, faculty, students, along with the public, over the next three weeks.

Plans call for the newly selected candidate to begin work as the new Athletic Director on July 1st.