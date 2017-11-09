A South Fulton man was arrested on multiple charges after he attempted to elude officers at a Union City business.

Union City police department reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where a suspicious black male was standing outside of the door with a backpack.

When arriving at the scene, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana when approaching 29 year old William Miller, of East Collinwood Drive.

Due to the odor, Miller was informed by officers of their probable cause to check his backpack and clothing for drugs.

When attempting to place handcuffs on Miller for detainment, reports said he began to run across the parking lot, with officers Ben Burnett and Scott Watkins tackling him to the ground.

After Miller was taken into custody, a search revealed two small bags of marijuana, a set of digital scales and two Schedule 4 Xanax bars.

Miller was charged with possession of marijuana and schedule four drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.