A warrant for aggravated assault was issued by Union City police, after investigation of a deliberate attempt to strike a woman with a car.

Reports said 19 year old Kayla Ann Mason, of Union City, told officers that she had received threats to herself and her children from 23 year old Alex Naverret, also of Union City.

Ms. Mason said Naverret threatened to shoot her and her children, or run over her with a vehicle.

At around 4:30 on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to East Main Street, where Navarret had jumped his car over the curb and came onto a sidewalk where Ms. Mason was walking.

The report said Ms. Mason jumped out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being struck.

Officers observed tire marks on the curb and in the grassy area, and later discovered the vehicle in the 1500 block of East Church Street with the air bags deployed and emergency flashers on.

Police had the car towed and placed on hold, with charges issued in the warrant against Navarret.