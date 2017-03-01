A 33 year old man has been arrested and charged in Dyersburg, following an attempt to kidnap a child.

Dyersburg Police reports said officers were called to Bishop Street, where it was learned that Christopher Milligan had broke a window at a residence, and attempted to remove a child from the home.

Dyersburg Police Captain Brett Davis said the child’s father was able to intervene and prevent the abduction from taking place.

Reports said based on the behavior of the suspect, and his statements, officers believe illegal narcotics were a factor in the commission of the crime.

Milligan was charged with criminal attempt to commit especially aggravated kidnapping and placed in the Dyer County Jail.