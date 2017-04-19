Union City police are investigating the theft of two all-terrain vehicles from Abernathy’s, on West Main Street, which were valued at $40,000.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said the department received a call early Monday morning, between 1:30 and 2:00, reporting noises from vehicles being driven in fields near West Main and Brevard.

Officers responded and searched the area, but were not able to locate any vehicles being operated in the fields.

The Union City police report said video footage from Abernathy’s showed the theft of two Razors, which were valued at $20,000 each.

Chief Barfield said the theft occurred with the ATV’s driven through a hole, which was cut in a fence.

Anyone who may have the ATV’s, or vehicles hauling the ATV’s, is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip Line..