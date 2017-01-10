The Austin and Angel Morris family are getting back on their feet after losing their two daughters, Mailyah and Abreanna Yarbrough, and their home in a fire in Martin January 1st.

First United Pentecostal Church Pastor Wayne Spencer says the family is currently staying at a motel in Martin and they’re expecting to live in a house once again by the end of this week.

Donations to benefit the family were originally placed in the First United Pentecostal Church in Martin until space ran out, and a storage shed now houses numerous items including toys and clothing the community gave in this time of need.

The Morris family has a key to access the storage building at their convenience and donations are still being accepted, but it’s best to wait until the family is living in a new house to give contributions.

Brother Wayne Spencer praised the community for their help in this difficult time.

The church is the moderator of donations and all of the contributions go directly to the Morris Family.

Donations can be sent to First United Pentecostal Church PO Box 152 Martin, TN.