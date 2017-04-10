Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, say an autopsy will be held today on a body discovered after a fire in Lyon County.

Just after 6:00 on Sunday morning, firefighters were called to a residence on Lake Barkley Drive, where the body of 80 year old Patricia Hoss, of Kuttawa, was found.

Investigators believe Ms. Hoss died as a result of the fire, but are now awaiting the official ruling from the Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville.

Post 1 reports said the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.