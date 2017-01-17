Kentucky State Police say autopsy results indicate the victim in Monday’s officer involved shooting in Fulton was shot in the torso.

Post 1 reports said 43 year old Charles Christopher McClure was shot twice during the incident, that occurred at the intersection of Lake Street and East State Line Road.

During a press conference held last night in Fulton, State Police Trooper Kyle Nall said multiple 911 calls were received at 12:25, with the shooting reported at 12:35.

Investigations show McClure was wielding a pole that contained a knife, and was striking vehicles in the downtown Fulton area.

Two police cruisers had their glass knocked out, with witnesses reporting McClure also threatening the officers with the weapon.

Kentucky State Police says one officer was involved in the shooting, but his name is not being released at this time.

Following the shooting, McClure was taken to Madisonville for autopsy, with toxicology reports still pending.