School systems around the Ken-Tenn area have announced their “back to school” dates for students.

On Monday, students in the Dyer County School System will be the first to return to classes.

On Wednesday, August 1st, the Obion County School System and Gibson County School System will begin classes for the year.

Students in Lake County will begin their instructional year on Friday, August 3rd.

In the Weakley County School System, In-Service will be held on Monday, with student registration on August 1st from 8:00 until 11:30.

The first day of classes in Weakley County will be on Monday, August 6th.

Union City students will begin their first day of classes on August 9th.

In Western Kentucky, the Mayfield City School System and Hickman County School System will begin their classes on August 8th.

Students in the Graves County School System will hold their first day of classes on August 9th, followed by the start of Fulton Independent Schools on August 14th and the Fulton County School System on August 16th.

