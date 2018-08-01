It’s officially back to school time in the Ken-Tenn area.

Today’s the first day of school in Obion, Carroll, and Gibson counties, with registration-only today in Weakley County.

The first full day of classes in Weakley County will be Monday, August 6.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says students can expect a few changes this year, including new School Resource Officer in each school, and some advanced technology, and possibly a few different course options later in the year.

Along with registration today in Weakley County, it’s a half-day of in-service.

Teachers will have in-service again Thursday with a Work Day for Teacher’s on Friday before classes begin on Monday.

