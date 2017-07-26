School systems around the Ken-Tenn area are preparing to begin a new year of instruction in the classrooms.

Buses will first run in Obion County next Tuesday, with today being the final New Student Registration day.

On Friday August 4th, the Lake County School System will begin for students, with registration on August 2nd from 8:00 until 12:00.

Weakley County students will attend classes for the first time on August 8th, with registration on August 3rd from 8:00 until 11:30.

And the Union City School System will open for students on August 9th, with registration day set for August 7th.

In Western Kentucky, the Hickman County School System will open on August 9th, with high school registration at 5:00 on Monday and middle school at 5:00 on Tuesday.

Fulton Independent schools will begin for students on August 14th.

Schedules for middle and high school students can be picked up on August 8th from 4:30 until 6:30.

The Fulton County School System will start their buses for the first day on August 17th.

The school system will hold registration for elementary and middle students on the days of July 31st, and August 1st thru the 4th.

High school registration will take place August 1st, 2nd and 3rd.