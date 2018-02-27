Murray State University’s School of Nursing and Health Professions has partnered with the Kentucky Nurses Association to create the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

The scholarship will honor Holt, who lost her life during the tragic events at Marshall County High School in January.

Assistant Nursing Professor Dr. Nancy Armstrong says she got the idea to create the scholarship because Holt had aspirations of becoming a nurse.

Dr. Armstrong says the scholarship creates hope amidst tragedy and honors Holt’s caring nature.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet certain criteria.

Dr. Armstrong is optimistic the scholarship will help Holt’s memory live on.