Former Dresden girls basketball stand-out Kaci Bailey has been named an assistant coach at George Mason University. Bailey was at Wichita State for eight years before accepting the job at George Mason University.

She played her college basketball at S-I-U where she helped the women’s team win the Missouri Valley Confernece. At home in Dresden she was the third leading scorer for the Lady Lions and scored 1,482 points, was first team all state, all region and all district during her senior year. She is a 2009 graduate of S I U where she has a major in Recreation. She received her Masters from Arkansas Little Rock.

In softball news, Westivew Principal Jeromy Davidson has named Lee Ussery as the girls softball coach.

Ussery has been the junior high coach and will be able to oversee both the High School program and Martin Middle.

He has been on the staff at Martin Middle for the past 12 years and repaces Blake Stigall who left to take a position at Ripley High School .

Ussery also has coaching experience at Union City.