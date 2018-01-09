ATLANTA (AP) – Alabama has claimed its 11th national championship in college football and fifth since 2009 by rallying for a 26-23 overtime win against Georgia in Atlanta. Backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with DeVonta Smith for a 42-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide’s second play of OT and threw for 166 yards and two scores after replacing an ineffective Jalen Hurts at halftime. Jake Fromm threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, an an 80-yard scoring pass to Mecole Hardman to put Georgia ahead 20-7 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

