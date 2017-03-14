A major winter storm has caused travel plans to be rescheduled for the Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band trip to New York City.

The band members, parents and booster members were scheduled to leave early this morning out of Nashville, but flight cancellations to New York have forced changes for the group.

Now, plans call for charter buses to carry some of the group to Atlanta tonight, where they will fly out tomorrow morning.

One overnight flight out of Nashville is still on for other members of the group.

The Golden Tornadoes Marching Band will perform in the three mile St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City on Friday.

During their stay, the group was scheduled to visit sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Ground Zero, along with taking a bus tour of famous city locations and seeing a Broadway play.

Following the parade on Friday, the Union City entourage will return home on Sunday.