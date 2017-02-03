Greenfield Junior High will now have a baseball team this spring thanks to approval from the Weakley County School Board

At their meeting in Martin Elementary School, the board approved the team to have an abbreviated schedule in its pilot season while playing local schools.

Meanwhile, Weakley County senior high schoolers will graduate Friday May 12th.

In other news, a building report update said Westview still has renovations left in the parking lot among other areas, and this should be finished by April.

A budget resolution authorizing a transfer for medical materials was approved by the board, along with a federal resolution reducing the amount of money that goes into Title funds.

The next Weakley County School Board meeting is March 9th at Dresden Elementary School.