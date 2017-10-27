Union City police are still searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault with a baseball bat Friday morning.

Police reports said a 911 call was received to 202 Nash Street, where an attack was ongoing.

40 year old Sabrina Morgan and 47 year old Brian Taylor told officers that they were awakened by someone trying to force a door open.

Ms. Morgan said her ex-boyfriend, 40 year old Aaron Scott Webb, then started hitting them with a baseball bat.

Police reports said Taylor was struck in the head and face and knocked unconscious, while Ms. Morgan was struck in the head and arms.

Ms. Morgan said Webb said he was going to kill them both, and after breaking the bat during the attack, he went outside and retrieved a large stick and started the assault again.

Reports said Taylor was airlifted to Region One in Memphis with a broken jaw and other injuries.

Police recovered two blood covered bats and two large blood covered sticks at the scene.

Warrants for especially aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated assault have been issued against Webb, according to Union City police.