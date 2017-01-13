The Basketball and Bowties Celebration at the UT Martin-Southeast Missouri home doubleheader Saturday will welcome UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and his family to their 1st athletic event at the university.

Fans are encouraged to wear bowties to the game in honor of Dr. Carver, who wears bowties with his suits on a daily basis.

The UT Martin Chancellor will be able to meet and greet with community members throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Dr. Carver has been on campus for just over a week and is finally able to talk with students and faculty now that classes are back in session.

Tickets are available at the door in the Elam Center, and airtime for the UTM-SEMO game is at 3:30 Saturday on 105.7 The Quake.