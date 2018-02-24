Due to inclement weather, high school basketball games for Friday night are postponed. A revised schedule is below.
Region 6A Girls Semifinals
@ Lawrence County High School
Huntington vs. Loretto, 5:00
Summertown vs. Perry County
Region 7A Girls Semifinals
Gibson County vs. Greenfield, tip-off 6:00
Gleason vs. Dresden, tip-off 7:30
Region 7AA Girls Semifinals
@ McNairy Central High School
Westview vs. Crockett County
McNairy Central vs. Dyersburg
Scheduling updates will be provided as they come available.