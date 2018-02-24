Due to inclement weather, high school basketball games for Friday night are postponed. A revised schedule is below.

Region 6A Girls Semifinals

@ Lawrence County High School

Huntington vs. Loretto, 5:00

Summertown vs. Perry County

Region 7A Girls Semifinals

Gibson County vs. Greenfield, tip-off 6:00

Gleason vs. Dresden, tip-off 7:30

Region 7AA Girls Semifinals

@ McNairy Central High School

Westview vs. Crockett County

McNairy Central vs. Dyersburg

Scheduling updates will be provided as they come available.