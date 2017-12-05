In high school basketball Tuesday evening,
For the girls:
Dresden 77 – Bradford 54
Crockett County 62 – Bolivar Central 60
Gleason 67 – Hickman County 24
Henry County 45 – Milan 37
Greenfield 50 – South Fulton 31
Lake County 77 – Union City 46
Trenton Peabody 56 – Obion County Central 43
McKenzie 46 – Clarksburg 40
For the boys:
Crockett County 61 – Bolivar Central 59
Hickman County 57 – Gleason 43
Milan 72 – Henry County 69
Greenfield 53 – South Fulton 51 (OT)
Union City 86 – Lake County 54
Trenton Peabody 109 – Obion County Central 105
In college basketball,
The UTM Skyhawk women fell to Louisville 91 to 56
Meanwhile, the men won over Arkansas State 92 to 78