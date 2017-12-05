In high school basketball Tuesday evening,

For the girls:

Dresden 77 – Bradford 54

Crockett County 62 – Bolivar Central 60

Gleason 67 – Hickman County 24

Henry County 45 – Milan 37

Greenfield 50 – South Fulton 31

Lake County 77 – Union City 46

Trenton Peabody 56 – Obion County Central 43

McKenzie 46 – Clarksburg 40

For the boys:

Crockett County 61 – Bolivar Central 59

Hickman County 57 – Gleason 43

Milan 72 – Henry County 69

Greenfield 53 – South Fulton 51 (OT)

Union City 86 – Lake County 54

Trenton Peabody 109 – Obion County Central 105

In college basketball,

The UTM Skyhawk women fell to Louisville 91 to 56

Meanwhile, the men won over Arkansas State 92 to 78