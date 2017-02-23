The Shiloh National Military Park is holding a public meeting tonight at 6 for volunteers who wish to place candle luminaries on the battlefield in observance of the 155th Anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh April 8th.

This meeting will take place in the Shiloh Battlefield Visitors Center, and volunteers will have the chance to hand out, light, and take care of luminaries for a portion of the battlefield.

Volunteers will ultimately place 23,746 candle luminaries on a nine-mile stretch of the Shiloh battlefield that represents each Civil War soldier killed, wounded, or missing over the two days of fighting that occurred April 6th and 7th of 1862.

Volunteers who take part in this “Flames of Remembrance” event will also receive free “Park Day 2017” t-shirts for their service.

The meeting is at 6 tonight at the Shiloh Battlefield Visitors Center in Hardin County.