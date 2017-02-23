The Better Business Bureau has given a Camden company a F rating on their website.

Original Special Operations Equipment Gear, an Internet business from Camden that offers custom-made tactical gear, received a grade of F on the BBB website partially because of 13 complaints received in the last three years.

The BBB says S-O-E Gear failed to respond to nine of the complaints, which ultimately gave the business a bad grade on their website.

On SOE Gear’s website, a number of items are featured including bullet pouches, clothing, and mystery boxes in nearly every specified category.

According to SOE Gear’s website, the company uses six to eight times as many materials as their competitiors, with much lower prices.

John Willis of Camden is the business’s CEO.