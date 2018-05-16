The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging motorists to be alert for farm equipment on the move along highways across the region.

In 2017, there were 189 farm tractor-related crashes in Kentucky, with 40 resulting in injuries and six resulting in fatalities.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 87 farm crash fatalities nationwide last year.

After planting delays due to weather conditions and flooding, area farmers are working long hours in an effort to get their crops in the ground.

With the shortened planting season, farmers are on the move traveling from field to field with a heightened sense of urgency.

Transportation officials say many crashes involving farm equipment occur when motorists attempt to pass slow-moving equipment and misjudge the speed of oncoming traffic, or are unaware that farm equipment is preparing to make a turn into a field or side road.

Motorists are asked to practice patience whenever they encounter tractors and other farm equipment on the move along area highways.