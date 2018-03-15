Motorists traveling the interstate in Western Kentucky will again have a stopping point for food, fuel and relaxation.

The formal grand opening of the new Beaver Dam Rest Area will take place on Friday afternoon.

Martin and Bayley, Incorporated, of Carmi, Illinois, have re-opened the famous rest area under the Huck’s brand name and have signed on to a 20-year contract.

The site will again provide general merchandise and fuel service operations to more than 10,000 travelers, who pass through the section of the Western Kentucky Parkway on a daily basis.

State Transportation reports said the Beaver Dam Rest Stop will be serving customers 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.