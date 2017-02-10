The Gleason City Board and local residents debated the issue of beer sales in Gleason last night at the board meeting in City Hall.

Aldermen Doug Johnson and Keith Radford voiced their support for selling beer within Gleason city limits, while Mayor Diane Poole was against the possibility of alcohol sales in the town.

Vice Mayor Jim Phelps told the board about revenue and benefits local towns have received as a result of selling beer.

A beer ordinance that would sell alcohol in Gleason will be on the agenda at next month’s meeting.

In other news, a biweekly bulk pick-up of disposable items was approved by the board on a 4-1 vote as Alderman Doug Johnson was against the notion.

Meanwhile, the first reading of changing all court costs to $90 was unanimously approved by the board and it will be back for its second reading next month.

A list of city committees were approved including the Planning Commission, Zoning Commision, and the Park Board.

Keith Radford was sworn in by Mayor Poole since this was his first official meeting.